Irish Water prepare to replace old watermains in Blackrock

26 July 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water crews have recently completed network upgrade works in Beaumont and within days they will be on site a stone’s throw away bringing a more reliable water supply to the people of Blackrock.

Almost 300 metres of old cast iron watermains within McGrath Park will be replaced with modern pipes.

Not only will the works reduce the number of bursts and interruptions to the supply, but it will significantly cut down on the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.

Irish Water’s Regional Lead Steven Blennerhassett is looking forward to giving the park a better water supply.

“Working with Cork County Council, we have prioritised leakage reduction in the areas that need it most. These works will have huge benefits for our customers in Blackrock.”

Ward and Burke Ltd, on behalf of Irish Water, will carry out the works, which run from the entrance to McGrath Park on Church Road and are expected to be complete by mid-August.

In order to minimise disruption for locals, the areas of work will be limited to short sections and traffic management will be in place.

There may be some short-term interruptions to the water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

“We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruptions these necessary works cause,” explained Steven.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Irish Water is working with local authorities across the country to reduce leakage and provide customers with a more reliable water supply. Fixing leaks can be complicated but we are making progress. In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2021 it was 38% and now we are on track to achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030.

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on the Leakage Reduction Programme please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks