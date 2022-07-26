Irish round the world sailor Pat Lawless

26 July 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Only 100 people have ever sailed solo nonstop around the world via the five great capes

Pat aiming to become first Irish person to sail solo nonstop around the world in the “loneliest sporting event of the planet”

Irish sailor Pat Lawless has departed from Crosshaven in Co Cork on his mission to become the first Irish person to sail around the world non-stop as part of the Golden Globe Race.

Cork based company Green Rebel is the main sponsor for Pat Lawless’ entry to the race and representatives from the company joined Pat in Crosshaven on Tuesday to wish him well. Over the last few weeks Pat has been inviting supporters to sign his sail before he sets off. The race is expected to last around nine months.

The Golden Globe Race 2022 will begin on 4th September when 18 sailors depart Les Sables-d’Olonne and aim to sail solo, non-stop around the world, via the five Great Capes and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne. Pat has named his boat – Green Rebel. Once he leaves Crosshaven he will head to Spain to take part in the prologue race before the main event. This is a 280-mile course that will lead the sailors from Gijón to the port of Sables d’Olonne for the start of the Golden Globe Race.

Pat said: “I cannot wait to get started and I want to thank

everyone for their support so far. I am really looking forward to the race and making Ireland proud. Thank you to all my sponsors and to Green Rebel for their support. Myself and my boat, which is called Green Rebel, will be at the start line in France in September and we will be flying the flag for Ireland.”

CEO of Green Rebel, Kieran Ivers said: “We are so delighted to be supporting Pat as he sets out to make Irish history. Pat is brave and determined and we are all so proud of him at Green Rebel. We want to wish him the very best in the Golden Globe Race and he knows all of Ireland will be cheering him on as he takes on the challenge on Green Rebel.”

Over the course of the Golden Globe Race sailors will circumnavigate 30,000 nautical miles across some of the most dangerous seas in the world. The race is expected to take between seven and 11 months to complete. The competitors will not be permitted to use modern technology and can only use items that were available in 1968. Pat will navigate by the position of the sun using only a sextant and paper charts. Clocks must be mechanical, and there are no modern luxuries such as GPS, satellite phones, iPads, electrical auto steering and water makers. The competitors will carry all their own food, water, tools, and spare parts for the nine months at sea.

Pat Lawless, a carpenter and former fisherman from Kerry will be the only Irish competitor in the yacht race. Pat is 66 years of age and has been sailing all his life. He is following in the footsteps of his late father (Pat Lawless Snr) who sailed around the world at the age of 70. Pat will also be raising money for Parkinson’s Association of Ireland as part of the race.

External communication with family friends or support groups will not be allowed for the duration of the race. This is the third time the Golden Globe Race has taken place and in previous years many competitors failed to complete the race.

Around 6,000 people have climbed Everest while 556 people have been to space, but only 100 people have ever sailed solo nonstop around the world via the five great capes.