Cork Airport Set to Welcome Over 53,000 Passengers This August Bank Holiday Weekend

30 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork Airport will welcome over 53,000 passengers this August Bank Holiday weekend, with Sunday, July 31 anticipated to be the busiest day. Total passenger traffic this weekend will represent an 88% recovery from the last comparable August Bank Holiday weekend – which was in 2019 when 60,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport.

This year, Cork Airport will offer a total of 42 routes to passengers from Munster and across the South of Ireland. With very solid load factors on summer schedule routes, robust market demand for international travel and combined with new route announcements, Cork Airport is on a very strong growth trajectory and has revised the projected 2022 passenger traffic upwards from 1.8m to 2.1m.

Commenting, Communications Manager at Cork Airport, Barry Holland said:

“With the summer season now in full flow, Cork Airport is anticipating a very busy August Bank Holiday weekend with over 53,000 passengers expected to fly to and from Cork Airport over the coming days. More recently, we have welcomed passengers from as far away as Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Laois, and Wexford who all availed of the extensive range of routes and award-winning customer service that can be found at Cork Airport. Cork Airport is the best-connected airport in Munster, and we welcome both our loyal and dedicated passengers, along with first-time passengers to the South of Ireland’s busiest airport.”

Passengers intending to travel this weekend are advised to allow sufficient time for a pleasant airport experience. Cork Airport advises passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to board and to allow up to 30 minutes additional time for checking-in a bag at the airport. Passengers are encouraged to refer to our website for helpful tips on how to prepare for airport security, especially in relation to EU-wide restrictions on liquids, lotions, pastes and gels (under 100ml) that can be taken on board the aircraft in carry-on bags. With ample parking within 100 meters of the terminal building, Cork Airport offers passengers a convenient and hassle-free start to a summer holiday. Passengers are encouraged to book car parking in advance online at corkairport.com for the best value rates. Where online bookings are full on certain dates, passengers are reminded that there are still many “drive-up” spaces available. For further information, passengers are encouraged to visit our website CorkAirport.com.