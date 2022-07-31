Three key projects as part of Cork City Water Supply Scheme will support growth into the future

31 July 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, in partnership with Cork City Council, is progressing works to improve the security of water supply across Cork city through the delivery of three projects as part of the Cork City Water Supply Scheme. This significant investment involves the construction of additional strategic watermains, replacement of existing watermains and upgrades to multiple pumping stations supplying drinking water from the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant (WTP). These vital projects will support the future growth and development of the city into the future.

The delivery of these three projects is in addition to the ongoing upgrades at the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant will also add to providing a safer and more reliable water supply for the people of Cork city.

Works on the Cork City Water Supply Scheme commenced in 2021 and are currently ongoing: Section one, the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain, involves upgrading 2.4kms of trunk watermains between Camden Quay and the Shanakiel Reservoir to increase the security of supply and reduce leakage of these large strategic mains. Pipe laying and ancillary works are progressing as planned.

Section two, the Western Trunk watermain, involves the construction of 5.5km of new trunk watermain that will link water supplies in the City Centre and Cork Harbour area. This watermain is the crucial provider of the additional water supply capacity to Cork city that will support growth and development. The pipe laying works between the Lee Road WTP and Curraheen are nearing completion.

Section three, the Shanakiel Watermains Upgrades, involves upgrading the water supply network serving the north side of the city and includes the replacement of existing water mains and the construction of two new pumping stations. Approximately 80% of the pipelaying works have been completed to date and works are ongoing at the two new pumping stations at the Shanakiel Reservoir site and adjacent to the Harbour View reservoir site, with the structures near completion.

The overall Scheme is on schedule to be completed in early 2023 with construction works for both the Eastern Strategic Trunk Watermain and Western Trunk Watermain to be completed by Autumn 2022.

Speaking about the project, Sean Twohig from Irish Water, said: “We are making great progress with the Cork City Water Supply Scheme. Together the three projects will increase the security of the drinking water supply, reduce leakage, increase capacity and enable the growth and development of the city. It will also result in improved energy efficiency across the city’s water treatment plants and networks.

“This significant investment involves the construction of additional strategic watermains, replacement of existing watermains and construction of two new pumping stations supplying drinking water from the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant.

“Together with our contractors for this project, Farrans Construction, we continue to liaise with all of the relevant stakeholders in the community. Throughout the project, we have tried to keep everyone as informed as possible by issuing weekly updates to elected representatives. I want to thank everyone for their patience so far as we work towards delivering this vital project that will provide a more reliable water supply and support the growth of Cork city.”

