Lord Mayor of Cork City makes annual courtesy visit to HQ of Irish Naval Service
5 August 2022
By Tony Forde
tony@TheCork.ie
News in photos
The Lord Mayor has visited Haulbowline Island.
The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde, paid a courtesy visit and tour of the Irish Naval Base at Haulbowline accompanied by Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council. The Mayor was greeted on her arrival by Cmdre Michael Malone, Capt. Keneth Minihane and Capt William Roberts. After inspecting a guard of honour the mayor enjoyed a tour of the base. The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde signed the visitor’s book accompanied by Cmdr Michel Malone. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Presentation to the Lord Mayor by Cmdre Michael Malone on the occasion of her visit to the Naval Base. From left: Cdr Neil Manning; Cmdre Michael Malone; Capt (ns) Kenneth Minihane; Lord Mahor, Deirdre Forde; Cdr. Caoimhín MacUnfraigh; Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council; Capt (ns) William Roberts and Lt (ns) Maria O'Callaghan. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The Lord Mayor, Cllr. Deirdre Forde in one of the hyperbaric chambers with Lt. Cdr Stephen Stack. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Brian Geaney, Assistant Chief Executive, Cork City Council; Lord Mayor, Cllr.Deirdre Forde and Lt. Cdr. Stephen Stack holding a diving helmet. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The Mayor enjoying a tour accompanied by Cmdre Michael Malone and Lt (ns) Maria O'Callaghan. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Cmdre Michael Malone and Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde on a tour of the base. Pic: Brian Lougheed
the Lord Mayor with (from left) Capt William Roberts; Cmdre Michael Malone anad Capt Keneth Minihane. Pic: Brian Lougheed
From left: Capt William Roberts; Brian Geaney; Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde and Cmdre Michael Malone. Pic: Brian Lougheed
Pic: Brian Lougheed