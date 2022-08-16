Tributes paid to Frank Crowley – former Fine Gael County Councillor and TD

16 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Death announced of former Cllr and TD

“It was with great sadness that I learned today of the passing of my former Dáil colleague, fellow Fine Gael member and friend, Frank Crowley. He was a member of Cork County Council for over 30 years, a TD for 16 years and a public representative with a cross-party reputation for honesty, integrity and dedication” said Michael Creed TD of Cork North West today.

“I had the privilege of working with Frank when we were both Fine Gael TDs for Cork North West. His work ethic was extraordinary.

“At national level, he was a fearless advocate for his constituents, and he left no stone unturned in his efforts to serve them. I remember his tenacity and persistence in delivering key infrastructural projects, for example the Kanturk Flood Relief Scheme, which was resolved during his time in office.

“At home in his beloved North Cork, he built a reputation for excellence in his approach to public representation in the Kanturk Electoral Area.

“For Frank, it was all about doing the work and helping people. That is what he did, and he did it consistently well. For that reason, he was always held in high regard by people of all political persuasions and none.

“I offer my sincere sympathy to his wife Wynne and their family.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”