Roses of Tralee visit Carrigaline, Co Cork

19 August 2022, Friday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The 2022 Roses of Tralee make their final stop on their Rose Tour in Cork ahead of the big event in Tralee

33 finalists enjoy a very warm Cork welcome, as they finally meet Rose escorts before the Main Event in Tralee

Glamour was in the air as 33 of this year’s Rose of Tralee hopefuls descended on Cork’s Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday night to make their final stop before arriving in Tralee as the much-loved festival makes a welcome return after a two-year hiatus.

The Rose of Tralee Festival is back on TV screens this year, taking place across Monday and Tuesday night.

This year 33 Roses from across the world are hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners and take the prestigious crown.

The Roses enjoyed a warm welcome from the community as they arrived into Carrigaline ahead of a well-deserved evening of fine dining and mingling alongside local dignitaries and public representatives at an exclusive event hosted by the four-star Carrigaline Court Hotel in Cork.

The reception was the last stop on the nationwide tour for the Roses and was also the first time they got a glimpse of the Rose Escorts who they will be partnered with for the festival.

The escorts, who will have completed the Rose of Tralee Escort Bootcamp to ensure they are ready for the task at hand, will be paired with their Rose next week.

The Roses were joined on the night by key figures from the Cork business community as well as dignitaries and politicians, and is the second time the Leeside hotel has hosted the Roses prior to the main event.

In his speech, Jerry Healy, General Manager, Carrigaline Court Hotel said

“We are thrilled to host the Roses, the Escorts, and the wider team here at the Carrigaline Court Hotel. The Rose of Tralee is a historic event in Irish culture, and this year feels even more special after the two-year break”

Steve Cronly, Director of Operations, Rose of Tralee International Festival said

“This is the last stop on our 2022 Rose Tour before we head to the Festival in Tralee, and we are delighted to spend it in Cork in the Carrigaline Court Hotel where the hospitality is second to none. We were last here in 2019 and once again, the welcome we received has been brilliant. The excitement for the 2022 festival is incredible and we look forward to welcoming all to Tralee, as we celebrate our Irish Diaspora worldwide.”

The 61st Rose of Tralee competition will air on RTE on both Monday, August 22nd and Tuesday, August 23rd and the women will take the stage to promote causes that are close to their hearts and bring awareness to organisations they feel passionate about.