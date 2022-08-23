PROPERTY: A House near UCC for only €135,000?

23 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two properties in the heart of Cork’s student district, The Lough, are being sold at auction as separate lots this week.

The first home going under the hammer at Youbid.ie’s online sale on August 25 is Number 27 Gould Street, which is located 10 minutes’ walk from the campus at University College Cork (UCC).

Opening bids for this mid-terrace, one-bedroom home – which is bound to attract interest from either first-time buyers or property investors – begin at €135,000.

Measuring 28 sqm, the accommodation has an entrance hallway, bedroom, living/dining area, kitchen and main shower room and small yard to the rear.

All essential amenities are within close proximity to the property, and one of Ireland’s oldest nature reserves, the Cork Lough, is also well within walking distance.

The second home, Number 28 Fullers Road, is also in the Lough district and would make an excellent first-time buy or long-term investment.

With an Advised Minimum Value of €155,000, the property is a three-bedroom, mid-terrace house measuring 70 sqm.

The two-storey home is in walk-in condition and has a modern, open-plan kitchen/living area with access to a small rear courtyard at ground level.

Two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and the bathroom are located on the upper floor, while an enclosed ground-floor yard area with access via a secure gate is at the rear of the house.

Fourteen properties from eight counties are listed in the August 25 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.