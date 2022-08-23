Guide Dogs open day

23 August 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Open Day, Sat 27 Aug 12-4pm

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind’s annual Open Day returns on Saturday August 27th from noon to 4pm at their National Training Centre on Model Farm Road in Cork.

It promises to be a fun-filled day with something for all the family including entertainment for the children.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view the Centre, meet the charity’s staff and dogs, watch dog demonstrations and browse stalls. For all rugby fans, Brand Ambassador and Munster player Jack Crowley will be there too!

Admission: €5 per person, €10 per family.

No pet dogs or parking will be allowed on site but shuttle buses will be running to and from Munster Technological University (MTU) every fifteen minutes.