Why Now is the Best Time to Get Into AI

24 August 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that aims to simulate human intelligence. It’s been researched for many decades, but a lot of progress has been made in recent years. Today, a wide variety of AI tools are used across multiple industries, including entertainment, manufacturing and healthcare.

(Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

AI is still a fast-developing area of research, and there’s still a lot of potential for it to grow. It’s estimated that by 2030, AI will lead to a 16% increase in the global economy, helping to create new jobs and making our lives easier. It has the potential to change a number of industries, and now has never been a better time to start studying AI.

How to Study AI

You can study AI the traditional way by enrolling in a degree at a university. Alternatively, you can also find an artificial intelligence programme online. Online learning offers flexibility, allowing you to choose when and how you study. As long as the course you choose is accredited, you’ll still receive a high level of education.

You can find specific AI courses and degrees, but you can also take a related degree such as computer science. As long as the degree you choose has some relevance to computer science and includes AI modules, you’ll still be able to learn the important parts. You should also take an independent learning approach to the subject, ensuring you’re always on top of the latest trends and news in the field.

Because AI is still an emerging field, some universities and colleges have a different approach to others. The most important thing is that you gain an understanding of AI and what it means and develop skills such as how to apply AI for business. If you haven’t already, you should also learn programming languages such as Python and C/C++.

Finding a Job in AI

Completing your education in artificial intelligence is just the first step to getting into the industry. You’ll also want to consider your goals and what you intend to do once you graduate. There are many different roles and responsibilities within AI and some may be more interesting to you than others.

You should take a look at roles on job sites such as Indeed and JobsIreland. Here you’ll find popular roles, and you’ll be able to see the job requirements for each. This will give you a good idea of the skills you’ll need and how to land your ideal job within AI.

Once you have an education in AI and the skills you need, it’s a good idea to work on those skills as much as possible. To succeed in most roles, you’ll need to be good at solving problems and communicate well. These are skills you can hone both in the workplace and outside of it.

Finding a job is sometimes about having the right experience and knowing the right people. You can build your professional network while in university or use networking sites such as LinkedIn. Another alternative is to attend networking events such as the AI Machine Learning Conference in Dublin. These events are opportunities to meet other professionals in your field and potentially find work.

If you want to build experience, you can also work on personal AI projects. Many recent AI graduates will work on their personal portfolios, developing their own AI tools and using them to analyse data and publish the results.