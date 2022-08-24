1996 Michael Collins movie re-released in Omniplex Cinemas

24 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Watch the movie at Mahon Point Cinema, and nationwide – Special screening of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie to mark the centenary of his death

Fine Gael has teamed up with Omniplex Cinema Group to host Neil Jordan’s biopic ‘Michael Collins’, to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Michael Collins.

The special screening takes place on Tuesday 6th of September at 7pm, in 19 Omniplex Cinemas across the country.

It’s 26 years since the release of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie, so for some people this will be the first time they will have a chance to see it on the big screen.

Tickets are available from Monday, 22nd August, for €6, through the Eventbrite link Special Screening of “Michael Collins” | Eventbrite (or search “special screening of Michael Collins” on Eventbrite). Please note that tickets will not be available from Omniplex.