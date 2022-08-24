Carrigaline News

24 August 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Honda 50 Rally

The Honda 50 rally organised by the Carrigaline Men’s Shed took place in ideal weather conditions on Sunday last. Some enthusiasts arrived on Saturday night and stayed in the Carrigaline Court Hotel while some stayed in their campervans at the GAA complex with great parking facilities. The GAA was used as headquarters for the rally. From 9.30am the Honda bikers arrived, they registered and tucked in to a hot breakfast. The rally bikers were welcomed by organiser Dave Reynolds and flagged off by Cllr Séamus Mc Grath, Deputy County Mayor at 11.15am, also present were Deputy Michael Mc Grath and Councillor Audrey Buckley. Marshall Liam Walsh led the rally through Carrigaline, Ballyfeard, Belgooly to Kinsale, Garrettstown and had their first stop at Timoleague for refuelling. Then it was on through Clonakilty, Enniskeane to Bandon where they stopped and took a break in brilliant sunshine at the Kilbrogan service station. On the home stretch the bikers travelled through Crossbarry, Halfway and Ballinhassig and were back in Carrigaline before 4.00pm where a barbeque was ready and waiting for them. The day ended with a draw for numerous spot prizes followed by music and a sing song organised by Kevin Meaney in the lounge which went on until 9.00pm. All the participants expressed their appreciation of the arrangements for the event, they were pleased with the hospitality and delighted with the route, especially the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ section. The Men’s Shed wish to thank all who took part, the Gárdaí, the marshals and the Carrigaline GAA for the use of their facilities.

Cantor Retires

Mary O’Connor, one of the original small number of cantors who started the practice in the Church of our Lady & St John Carrigaline in 1994 retired last Sunday after 28 years. Mary has been singing in the church choir for 60 years. Fr Pat Fogarty PP thanked Mary for the great service she gave to the Parish. He complimented her and praised her for her commitment and long service and thanked her for gracing us with her talents, helping us all to pray in song. She was presented with a bouquet of flowers after 12.30pm Mass by her fellow cantors in the presence of Fr Pat, Fr Charlie and Brother Joseph OP. Mary who is in good health was accompanied over all those years by her good friend organist Frank Garvey, both will continue to play and sing with the church choir.

Tribute to Priests

A special night is being organised to pay tribute to two outstanding priests in Carrigaline parish, Fr Pat Fogarty PP and Fr Charlie Nyhan CC on Friday September 16th in the GAA Pavilion. Fr Pat a native of North Tipperary had endeared himself to the people of Carrigaline Parish where he has been for the past 10years. In the recent Diocesan changes Fr Pat has been appointed Parish Priest in Glanmire. Fr Charlie, a native of Ballinspittle, has been in Carrigaline for the past 20 years and is retiring. Both Fr Pat and Fr Charlie played a major part in the life of the parish over those years with their commitment, encouragement and spiritual guidance. Parishioners are sad to lose the two popular priests who were so much part of the community and wish them every happiness in their new roles. For further information contact the Parish office 021 4371109. The two new priests appointed are Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll PP and Fr James Mc Sweeney CC who are assured of a warm welcome in Carrigaline.

Music Classes

Comhaltas na Dúglaise are now enrolling beginners in all instruments for traditional Irish music. The classes take place in Gaelscoil na Dúglaise on Wednesday evenings. Instruments taught include tin whistle, bodhrán, fiddle, flute, concertina, banjo/mandolin, harp, accordion and traditional singing. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net or douglascomhaltas.com

Comhaltas

Members of Comhaltas na Dúglaise had a busy weekend with the youth group playing in Wilton on Saturday night and at Cobh Swing on Sunday afternoon while the adult group played at Camden Fort Meagher on Sunday afternoon. The adult trad session continues on Thursday nights from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Blackrock pier.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed are all geared up for the weekend to take some of their exhibits to the shows. On Saturday they are taking a number of Lister stationary engines to Ballygarvan Agricultural Show. Sunday they are supporting Camden Fort Meagher Garrison Show with more exhibits including their aircraft jet engine and their stationary Bamford 4 HP engine. The walking group took a break last Monday but will be back this Monday while the Shed Choir is scheduled to recommence weekly practice on Tuesday September 6th. New members welcome enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band were very pleased with the generous support they received at their church gate collections in Carrigaline on Sunday last. The Pipe band will be performing in the Town Park on Culture Night Friday September 23rd.