PROPERTY: Works begin on transforming former Cork Hospital into 265 homes

1 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Land Development Agency commences enabling works at St Kevin’s Hospital Site

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has commenced enabling works on the site of the former St. Kevin’s Hospital on the Northside of Cork City. The location – which boasts impressive views over the River Lee, towards County Hall and Wilton – will deliver 265 new social and affordable homes for the area

The enabling works, which include the erection of a secure boundary around the site and the demolition of non-protected structures, will take a number of months. This will allow the LDA to complete the tender process for the appointment of a main contractor for the delivery of homes to the site, with the first homes available in 2024.

Set on 14 acres in a prominent position overlooking the River Lee, the development will include a mixture of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes and apartments.

The St. Kevin’s development will have a strong focus on sustainability, with public transport links to the city and to other local amenities. St. Kevin’s is located close to major employment centres, to 3rd-level institutions and to local facilities, making walking and cycling attractive options.

Phelim O’Neill, Head of Property at the LDA, said: