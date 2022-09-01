150th anniversary of Cork care home

1 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

St Luke’s Home – of Castle Road, Mahon, Cork – launches 150th anniversary golf classic

One of Ireland’s oldest residential care homes will take to the course this month for a special fundraiser. St Luke’s Home, Cork is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year and is hosting its annual golf classic at Fota Golf Resort on the 21st of September 2022.

The event is proudly sponsored by JCD Group and aims to raise vital funds for the Mahon based charity. St Luke’s Home is a leading provider of residential care for older people in Cork and specialises in dementia care.

St Luke’s Home was founded in 1872 and originally accommodated just 19 residents. It moved to Military Hill in 1879 and remained there for more than 120 years. The purpose built 128-bed facility in Mahon opened in 1994 and includes the 38-bed Dementia Unit.

St Luke’s Home, CEO Tony O’Brien said, “This year is an important year for the charity as we celebrate our 150th anniversary. It is a significant achievement to continue to be a leader in the care of older people after such a long time. It’s down to our residents, families, staff, volunteers, supporters and friends. Providing and maintaining our services at the expected level requires a continued focus and drive on our fundraising requirements each year. We’re delighted to have JCD on board as sponsors of our Golf Classic this year. Our annual financial fundraising target is €500,000 and we could not reach that without the generosity of businesses and the wider public.”

CEO of JCD Group, John Cleary said, “JCD Group is delighted to sponsor St Luke’s Home fundraising Golf Classic. St Luke’s have excelled at providing world class care to their residents, which they have maintained over such a long period of time. We wish them all the best in the future.”

Teams of three people are invited to book a place at the St Luke’s Home 150th Anniversary Golf Classic by contacting 021 4359444 or emailing info@stlukeshome.ie

The registration cost for a team of three is €400 and includes green fees, refreshments on arrival and meal afterwards. The prizes are sponsored by Keanes Jewellers and Saville Menswear.