Leaving Cert results

2 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has congratulated Leaving Cert students on their hard work, as results come out today.

The Cork South Central TD said:

“Well done to all Leaving Cert students receiving their results today.

“It has been a challenging year, it has been a challenging few years, with the pandemic and more, but students have handled this with significant resilience and dignity.

“I commend the advocates of secondary students, particularly the ISSU who have articulated the interests of students so well.

“I hope that students get the results they are hoping for this morning, results that they have worked very hard for.

“However, if that is not the case, now more than ever there are many routes to get to where you want to be, many different ways to achieve your dream.

“Today, far from being the end of the road, is only the beginning of your journeys.

“Whatever the results it is an achievement in and of itself to have completed these exams against this background. All students deserve congratulations and respect.

“It is very disappointing that the results are coming out late, this is going to cause a lot of headaches and stress for students trying to locate accommodation near third level institutions in really short notice at a time of a rental crisis.

“The Minister and CAO needs to examine why it was a struggle to get markers for the papers so that this is not repeated next year.

“I also note the very high results caused by the adjustment put in place by the Minister. Students have made enormous efforts, but it is also clear that the adjustment has had a big impact and we cannot continue with the Ministers adjustment indefinitely – that isn’t sustainable. Much consideration needs to be given to ensuring fairness as between different year cohorts, which will be the challenge in any changes to adjustments. I and Deputy Rose Conway Walsh have made suggestions to Minister Harris in the past as to how to ensure different year groups are playing on a level playing field when it comes to third level places and we would urge the Minister to once again consider these proposals and to engage with the opposition.