FARMING PHOTOS: Cork winners in Angus All-Ireland Championship

2 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork natives win Class 15, 16 and 20 categories and Irish Junior Handlers Final in Irish Angus All-Ireland Championship – Competition sponsored by ABP Cahir, Aldi and The Irish Angus Cattle Society

ABP is proud to recognise a number of Cork locals as the winners of the Class 15, 16 and 20 categories, and the Irish Junior Handlers Final at the Irish Angus All-Ireland Championship, which took place at the Iverk Show on Saturday 27th August in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Kieran Ryan, Matthew Ryan and Jack Murphy, all from Co. Cork, came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Irish Junior Handlers Final.

Dan and Rose Murphy won the Class 15 category, which recognises Angus Heifer Calves born between 1st August 2020 and 31st July 2021.

Brendan O’Connell won the Class 16 category, which recognises Angus Cows with a Calf at foot.

Eugene Lynch won the Class 22 category, which recognises Irish Angus Calf Bull Born between 1st August 2021 and 31st October 2021.

The Iverk show features the largest cattle championship of the showing season, with the prize funds for the different categories totalling €36,500.