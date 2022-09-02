2 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline Tidy Towns welcomes new volunteers – and other news from Carrigaline

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns volunteers continue to meet up two or three times a week working on projects around the town. The gardening team are very busy watering and deadheading flowers which are much admired and still looking at their best. The Tidy Towns committee are anxiously waiting on the National Tidy Towns adjudicators report which is due in early September. New volunteers are always welcome to call to the headquarters Tuesday or Saturday at 9.30am or Wednesdays at 7.30pm.

Farewell Mass

Popular Parish Priest Fr Pat Fogarty and Curate Fr Charlie Nyhan who are moving from Carrigaline parish after long service said their goodbyes at Masses last Sunday. Both much loved priests who have given 29 years combined service in the Parish will concelebrate 12.30pm Mass this Sunday September 3rd. All parish choirs, singers, musicians, pipe band and parishioners are invited to participate. Fr Pat is appointed to Glanmire and Fr Charlie in his 80th year is retiring and will live in Turners Cross. A farewell night of celebration will be held in the GAA Pavilion on Friday September 16th. Enquiries can be made at the Parish Centre 021 437 1109 or at the sacristy.

Pioneer Lunch & Social

The annual lunch and social of the Mid-West Cork Region of the Pioneer Association takes place in Actons Hotel, Kinsale on Sunday October 2nd at 1.30pm, music by the Lee Sound. The four course meal includes soup, main course, desert and tea or coffee. Tickets are €25 and they can be got from local Pioneer Centres or contact Sheila Murphy 021 4888 103 / 087 768 6112 or Aislinn Cogan 087 9699 488. Anyone needing a silver, gold or 60 year Pioneer pin or anyone wishing to join the Pioneers contact Aislinn 087 9699 488.

Music Classes

Comhaltas na Dúglaise which continued to teach traditional Irish music on Zoom throughout the Covid 19 lockdown will be back teaching all instruments face to face again this season in the Gaelscoil na Dúglaise. Instruments taught include tin whistle, bodhrán, fiddle, flute, concertina, banjo/mandolin, harp, accordion and traditional singing. Weekly classes including beginners commence on Wednesday September 21st. Registration is taking place online at present. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net or douglascomhaltas.com

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band sincerely thank all who contributed so generously to their recent church gate collection in Carrigaline. The Pipe Band who play regularly in Douglas hold their annual church gate collection at St Columba’s Church, Douglas next weekend Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th September. The Pipe band will be performing in the Town Park on Culture Night Friday September 23rd. Pipe and drum classes take place in the Band Hall, call any Thursday at 7.00pm. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Aifreann

Beidh Aifreann Gaeilge á chéiliuradh an Domhanach 11ú Mean Fomhair ar a 10.00 a.m. Beidh bileoga Aifrinn ar fail ag na dóirse. The monthly 10.00am Aifreann as Gaeilge will be celebrated this Sunday September 11th in the Church of Our Lady & St John, Carrigaline. Mass leaflets as Gaeilge and hymn sheets will be available at the church doors.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed took a selection of stationary engines to Ballygarvan Agricultural Show on Saturday last August 27th and Camden Fort Meagher on Sunday 28th where they enjoyed the sunshine which was ideal for outdoor events. Their Czechoslovakian jet engine built in 1960 attracted great interest at the Fort. The Men’s Shed choir starts back after the summer break on this Tuesday September 6th at 10.30am while the walking group meets on Mondays at 11.00am. Another project on the go is the realignment of their polytunnel in its new location. The Shed recently were presented with a consignment of assorted paint. The Shed continues to develop their museum and were delighted to receive donations of Carrigaline Pottery items this week to add to their collection.