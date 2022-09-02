Cork contact centre ‘Abtran’ celebrates 25 years in business @AbtranGlobal

2 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Cork Business News

Abtran held an all-staff event in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of the company in 1997 at North Main Street in Cork, initially with just six employees, now employing almost 2,000 people at the company’s headquarters in Mahon, and other locations in Ireland including Sligo and Maynooth. As Ireland’s “leading home-grown business process management company”, Abtran serves the requirements of clients, across the public and private sectors, and hundreds of thousands of citizens and customers across the country each year.