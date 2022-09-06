Continued business expansion for Cork Entrepreneur Pat Phelan as “Sisu Clinic” opens in Castleknock

6 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Existing locations include the Douglas Road, and Oliver Plunkett Street – now Sisu have opened their 15th Irish clinic, which is in Castleknock, Dublin

Sisu Clinic, a doctor-led aesthetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of non-surgical beauty treatments, opened the doors to its 15th Irish clinic this month, in Castleknock. The opening comes as part of the business’ rapid global expansion plan with clinics across Ireland, the UK and the US.

“Expanding internationally is a huge goal for the whole team at Sisu, but that has not halted our vision of increasing our footprint in Ireland. Castleknock is the perfect location for a Sisu Clinic, and the entire team is really looking forward to bringing a unique, modern and safe experience to all patients at this new clinic,” said Pat Phelan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sisu Clinic.

Sisu Clinic was founded in 2018 by veteran tech start-up entrepreneur Pat Phelan in collaboration with Cork brothers Dr. James Cotter and Dr. Brian Cotter on the belief that patient care should be at the forefront of aesthetic treatments. With a team of over 20 medical practitioners in Ireland, the group has strived to safely bring advancements in cosmetic care to the masses while establishing a dynamic partnership between patients and their providers.

The new Castleknock Sisu Clinic location will offer a comprehensive range of innovative, non-surgical Tweakments™ designed to refresh and restore the skin’s natural beauty, including botox, fillers, Profhilo®, Sculptra®, thread lifts, and more. Patients schedule a free consultation to meet with a medical provider that can help them create their personalised care plan and in most cases, book same-day treatment.

“We are seeing a huge interest in non-invasive cosmetic procedures for both women and men across Ireland in recent years, and our own growth highlights this. New and exciting procedures are constantly being developed, and what sets Sisu Clinic apart is our overriding goal to deliver these to patients safely and professionally, providing the best patient experience possible,” added Dr. James Cotter, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Sisu Clinic.

Sisu Clinic has been expanding both nationally and internationally in recent months, having opened up its first London location in August in Hampstead. Miami locals have also been introduced to the Irish brand, as Sisu launched its first stateside clinic at Shops at Merrick Park in June. Sisu plans to continue to open clinics globally for the remainder of the year, targeting New York City and Florida, in addition to additional locations in London and a clinic in Waterford City in Ireland.

Dr. Aishlinn Cummins and Dr. Ailbhe Lohan will be primarily based in Sisu Clinic Castleknock, located at Unit 5A, Block B, Lidl Neighbourhood Centre, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Sisu Clinic Castleknock is open 6 days per week, and the full list of Sisu locations and treatments can be found by visiting www.sisuclinic.com.

About Sisu Clinic:

Sisu Clinic is a doctor-led cosmetic medicine destination offering a comprehensive range of advanced beauty treatments—including botox, dermal fillers, skin boosters and more. Sisu was created with the singular purpose of setting a new standard in aesthetic medical patient care by putting patients first. With 17 clinics across Ireland, UK and the US, Sisu is committed to administering a human-centric, empathic approach to care when administering bespoke, nonsurgical treatments based on patients’ unique needs, desires and individual physiology. Sisu was created in 2018 in collaboration between veteran tech start-up entrepreneur and CEO Pat Phelan, with brothers Dr James Cotter and Dr Brian Cotter. To date, Sisu has raised $11 million, including a $5.5 million round to support the US expansion.