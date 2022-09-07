15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt

PHOTOS: Cork Chamber at Kearys Renault

7 September 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie

Members of Cork Chamber were at a social evening at the Kinsale Road showrooms of Kearys Motor Group yesterday. The ‘Clock Out & Connect’ took place in Kearys Renault Showroom. Chamber Members were able to avail of a test drive of a Kearys Electric Vehicle while also “reigniting business relationships, sparking new connections and extending their range of business contacts.”

Kearys Motor Group is Ireland’s largest family-owned motor group in Ireland with BMW, Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, MINI and Motorrad dealerships in Cork, Mallow and Midleton. Kearys Carstores Cork, Dublin and Limerick comprise Ireland’s leading used car supermarket, as WeBuyCars has proven to be Kearys’ successful national buying agency.

Kearys Belgard in Dublin is the latest dealership to join the group with the Renault & Dacia franchises for the South Dublin territory.

“Kearys Motor Group is committed to sustainable motoring. Kearys have a wide selection of new and used hybrid and electric vehicles and are currently taking orders for 2023 EVs.”

President of Cork Chamber Ronan Murray, Jackie Dawson, Head of Communications & ESG at Kearys Motor Group, Paul O’Halloran, Chief Operating Officer at Kearys Motor Group, Annie Fitzgibbon, Cork Chamber and Conor Healy, Chief Executive Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Paul O’Halloran, Chief Operating Officer at Kearys Motor Group, President of Cork Chamber Ronan Murray, Annie Fitzgibbon, Cork Chamber and Conor Healy, Chief Executive Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

President of Cork Chamber Ronan Murray, Paul O’Halloran, Chief Operating Officer at Kearys Motor Group, Annie Fitzgibbon, Cork Chamber and Conor Healy, Chief Executive Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

DKANE 07/09/2022

Steve Lenox, Lenox Consulting and Kieran Dwane, Kearys Motor Group at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Susana Marambio, Beacon Business Coaching Evelyn’s Legaux, Finance OTC Consulting, Andrew Walker, Beacon Business Coaching and Payrycja Rochon, AIB at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Jessie O’Brien and Vicky O’Connor, Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Patrycja Rochon, AIB in the new BMW IX40 at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Annie Fitzgibbon, Cork Chamber, Jason Sleator, Iconic Offices and Annette O’Keeffe, Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Patrycja Rochon, AIB in the new BMW IX40 at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Annette O’Keeffe, Cork Chamber and Aoife Lohse, Sales and Marketing Manager Oriel House Hotel at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Sian Horn, The Club, Stephen Ryan and Fiona Fleisch, Narration at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Seán Donovan, MTU and Brendan Ahearne, Kearys at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Paul Dennehy, Bluechip Financial Consultants and Hugh Hall, EPower at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

Conor Healy, Chief Executive Cork Chamber at the Cork Chamber/Kearys Motor Group Clock Out & Connect event in Kearys Renault Showroom, Kinsale Road.
PIC Darragh Kane

AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, BUSINESS, CLIMATE CHANGE / ENVIRONMENT, NEWS
Colder and darker Government Buildings will save electricity
Previous Post
Three new priests to be ordained in Cork, Cloyne and Ross
Next Post