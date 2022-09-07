PHOTOS: Cork Chamber at Kearys Renault

7 September 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Members of Cork Chamber were at a social evening at the Kinsale Road showrooms of Kearys Motor Group yesterday. The ‘Clock Out & Connect’ took place in Kearys Renault Showroom. Chamber Members were able to avail of a test drive of a Kearys Electric Vehicle while also “reigniting business relationships, sparking new connections and extending their range of business contacts.”

Kearys Motor Group is Ireland’s largest family-owned motor group in Ireland with BMW, Hyundai, Renault, Nissan, MINI and Motorrad dealerships in Cork, Mallow and Midleton. Kearys Carstores Cork, Dublin and Limerick comprise Ireland’s leading used car supermarket, as WeBuyCars has proven to be Kearys’ successful national buying agency.

Kearys Belgard in Dublin is the latest dealership to join the group with the Renault & Dacia franchises for the South Dublin territory.

“Kearys Motor Group is committed to sustainable motoring. Kearys have a wide selection of new and used hybrid and electric vehicles and are currently taking orders for 2023 EVs.”