EUROSPAR supermarkets in East and West Cork launch new campaign to support local Communities

19 September 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Customers to nominate their local “heroes”

Four local Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets have come together this year with EUROSPAR supermarkets all over Ireland to say thank you to those who go above and beyond to help the people of their local communities.

EUROSPAR Cobh, EUROSPAR Whitegate, EUROPSAR Barryroe, and EUROSPAR Skibbereen are asking their customers to nominate a local charity, group or organisation and explain how they go the extra mile for their community to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 for the nominated group.

Commenting, Malachy Hanberry, EUROSPAR Managing Director said, “I am delighted to launch such a worthwhile initiative for the communities our EUROSPAR Supermarkets serve. We are inviting our customers to nominate a group or organisation that regularly goes that extra mile for their community and enter them for their chance to win. It is a meaningful way for us to recognise what all these people do for their communities and to celebrate just how important they are to their local areas.”

The campaign will run in-store from September 8 to Wednesday, October 19, and customers to the four Cork EUROSPAR Supermarkets will be asked to pick up an application form in their local EUROSPAR Supereasy Supermarket and nominate their preferred local charity, group or organisation. Three national winners will then be chosen and will win €1,000 each for their nominated group or organisation.