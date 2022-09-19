No water on Mardyke

19 September 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Irish Water continues to carry out vital network improvement works in Cork City that will provide a quality service for years to come.

To deliver these works, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, Mardyke Walk will be closed from Monday, 19 September to Friday, 30 September. Emergency services, pedestrian, cycle, and local access will be maintained throughout.

Traffic diversions will be in place with access from Western Road (R846). Ward and Burke will be delivering these works on behalf of Irish Water and Cork City Council.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works, the water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.