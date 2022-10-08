15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
New Kanturk Walkway opens

8 October 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Recent News Roundup

Pictured is the newly constructed Kanturk Walkway. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography

A new walkway is the latest addition to Kanturk town, complementing the new library, the new town park playground, the new link road and the new fire station.

Spearheaded by the local Community and completed in collaboration with Cork County Council, the €212,900, 332-meter walkway, was funded by the Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the Town and Village Accelerate Measure.

The walkway forms a vital element of connectivity for the town.  It fosters community wellness, allowing safe pedestrian movement on the locally established 5km suburban looped route knows as “Jacko’s Loop”, access to the renowned tourist attraction Kanturk castle and safe access into the town’s centre, all essential components for a vibrant and bustling town.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the opening of the walkway in late September, saying, “Kanturk is a fantastic market town with masses of potential from a tourism and business perspective.  This walkway provides a wonderful pedestrian link to Kanturk Castle and to the new commercial centre which promotes local shopping while creating a cohesive town experience for residents’ visitors and the larger community.”

Mayor Collins went on to say, “Well done to all involved in this project, both community and the Elected Members of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District who are all passionate about rural development, supporting places like Kanturk to make our town and village centres more attractive places to live, work, socialise, visit and run a business.  They played an instrumental role in bringing this project to completion.”

Pictured is the newly constructed Kanturk Walkway. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography

Pictured is Cllr Bernard Moynihan, Deputy Chair of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District of Cork County Council with Paul Curtin, District Supervisor Cork County Council, Cllr. Ian Doyle, Cllr Gerard Murphy, Diane Finucane Staff Officer and Matthew Farrell Administrative Officer Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District, Cllr John Paul O’Shea, Eddie Walsh, Chairperson Kanturk Tidy Towns Committee, Pat Sheehan, CEO North Cork Creamery and Billy Dennehy Asst. Engineer Roads & Engineering Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Cork County Council with members of Kanturk Tidy Towns and Local residents at the official opening of the newly constructed Kanturk Walkway. Photo by Sean Jefferies Photography

