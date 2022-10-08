New Kanturk Walkway opens

8 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A new walkway is the latest addition to Kanturk town, complementing the new library, the new town park playground, the new link road and the new fire station.

Spearheaded by the local Community and completed in collaboration with Cork County Council, the €212,900, 332-meter walkway, was funded by the Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and the Town and Village Accelerate Measure.

The walkway forms a vital element of connectivity for the town. It fosters community wellness, allowing safe pedestrian movement on the locally established 5km suburban looped route knows as “Jacko’s Loop”, access to the renowned tourist attraction Kanturk castle and safe access into the town’s centre, all essential components for a vibrant and bustling town.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the opening of the walkway in late September, saying, “Kanturk is a fantastic market town with masses of potential from a tourism and business perspective. This walkway provides a wonderful pedestrian link to Kanturk Castle and to the new commercial centre which promotes local shopping while creating a cohesive town experience for residents’ visitors and the larger community.”

Mayor Collins went on to say, “Well done to all involved in this project, both community and the Elected Members of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District who are all passionate about rural development, supporting places like Kanturk to make our town and village centres more attractive places to live, work, socialise, visit and run a business. They played an instrumental role in bringing this project to completion.”