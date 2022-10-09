15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Clonakilty ‘Gluten Free Kitchen’ brand wins awards

9 October 2022
By Elaine Murphy
Niamh Scally & Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen Win 3 Blas Awards

Blas success for the pure-bread brand ‘Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen’ as they celebrate their Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals from last weekends’ Blas na hEireann for their Multigrain Loaf, White Bread Rolls & Rustic White Loaf.

It was a clean sweep for the West Cork business! Still in its infancy, the brand claimed all three medals awarded for the ‘Dietary Specific – Gluten Free Bread Category’ at the prestigious event which celebrates the best of Irish food and drinks and the passionate people who make them.

Niamh Scally (Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen Owner) celebrates winning 3 awards at Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards. Photo by theheadshotguy.ie

L to R Ben Nallen (retail specialist) Niamh Scally (Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen Owner) and Gillian Moore (production specialist) celebrate winning 3 awards at Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards. Photo by theheadshotguy.ie

