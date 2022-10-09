Clonakilty ‘Gluten Free Kitchen’ brand wins awards

9 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Niamh Scally & Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen Win 3 Blas Awards

Blas success for the pure-bread brand ‘Clonakilty Gluten Free Kitchen’ as they celebrate their Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals from last weekends’ Blas na hEireann for their Multigrain Loaf, White Bread Rolls & Rustic White Loaf.

It was a clean sweep for the West Cork business! Still in its infancy, the brand claimed all three medals awarded for the ‘Dietary Specific – Gluten Free Bread Category’ at the prestigious event which celebrates the best of Irish food and drinks and the passionate people who make them.