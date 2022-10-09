15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Open day at University College Cork

9 October 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Undergrad Open Day – Photos

Pictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Nadia Owczarek and Lyniesha Gaule from Blackrock
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Aoife Clancy from Mitchelstown and Orlaith Keyes from Tullamore
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Siobhn McCarthy and friends from Ballincollig
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Anna Murphy and Ciara Barrett ftom the Harry Potter society
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Aoife Kelly, Kyle Meiklejohn and Aideen Murphy ucc canoe club
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Waterford Students
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Julia Przado Architectural Student UCC
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

UCC Students Doireann O'Leary Brennan and Gwen Scanlon on the Chemistry stand
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Katie Brosnan, Elaine McSweeney and Katelyn Cotter from Rathmore
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Kieran Henry UCC chating with students on the Paramedic Studies stand at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Mary McDonald UCC chating with Rebekah Canavan and Emma Delton from Cobh at the Paramedic Studies stand at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

UCC Student president Asha Woodhouse and UCC President Prof. John O' Halloran
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ciara Fitzgibbon, Kate Ryan and Emma Meskell from Ballina
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ciara and Amelia O'Toole from Carrick-on-Suir
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

