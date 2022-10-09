Open day at University College Cork 9 October 2022 By Elaine Murphy elaine@TheCork.ie Undergrad Open Day – Photos Pictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Nadia Owczarek and Lyniesha Gaule from Blackrock pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Aoife Clancy from Mitchelstown and Orlaith Keyes from Tullamore pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Siobhn McCarthy and friends from Ballincollig pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Anna Murphy and Ciara Barrett ftom the Harry Potter society pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Aoife Kelly, Kyle Meiklejohn and Aideen Murphy ucc canoe club pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Waterford Students pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Julia Przado Architectural Student UCC pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy UCC Students Doireann O’Leary Brennan and Gwen Scanlon on the Chemistry stand pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Katie Brosnan, Elaine McSweeney and Katelyn Cotter from Rathmore pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Kieran Henry UCC chating with students on the Paramedic Studies stand at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Mary McDonald UCC chating with Rebekah Canavan and Emma Delton from Cobh at the Paramedic Studies stand at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy UCC Student president Asha Woodhouse and UCC President Prof. John O’ Halloran pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy PPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Ciara Fitzgibbon, Kate Ryan and Emma Meskell from Ballina pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy Ciara and Amelia O’Toole from Carrick-on-Suir pPictured at the UCC Undergraduate Open Day 2022.Photography By Gerard McCarthy AREA: CORK CITY, AREA: SOUTH CORK, EDUCATION, NEWS