Irish Water to replace over 2km of problematic watermains in Carrigadrohid

9 October 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Road closures will be required on the L6201 – Monallig from 8am on Monday, 10 October to 6pm on Friday, 18 October and on the L22001 – Coolnasoon from 8am on Monday, 7 November to 6pm Friday, 9 December.

Irish Water is replacing 2.2km of problematic watermains in Carrigadrohid, Co. Cork which will improve water quality for the community.

The project is due to commence in early October and form part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme. The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply.

The works, being carried out by Ward and Burke Limited on behalf of Irish Water, will take place on the L6201 Monallig and L22001 Coolnasoon near Canovee National School, and are expected to be completed by the end of December.

Outlining the benefits the mains replacement will bring, Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “These old and problematic pipes were prone to burst, so replacing them with modern pipes will reduce the drinking water lost by leakage and will bring an all-round improvement to water quality for the local community in Carrigadrohid.

Steven added: “To facilitate the safe delivery of the upgrades, there will be traffic management along the L6201 Monallig and L22001 Coolnasoon near Canovee National School. However, local and emergency access will be always maintained.

“During this project there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice before any planned water outages.

“We understand that road works and water outages can be inconvenient, but our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to local communities as we continue to improve the water supply in Cork and progress the National Leakage Reduction Programme.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website or set your location on our website www.water.ie

Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

