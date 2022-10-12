All bereaved parents welcome to support meetings

12 October 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

There is a notable chill in the air as Halloween approaches in the coming weeks. But many don’t need Halloween to wear a mask…. Anam Cara wants to reach out to bereaved parents all over the county, to avail of their free services, to drop their ‘masks’ at their support meetings.

The organisation now holds 14 group support meetings across the country every month. These are attended by parents who have lost a child, regardless of circumstances of death or age of the child at time of death.

Presenting at last months ‘European Grief Conference’ in Copenhagen, Service Manager Sharon Vard reminded the audience of 250 delegates, from 26 countries, that Anam Cara is a “national community-based bereavement support service for bereaved parents”.

On Tuesday 18th October, Anam Cara will hold their West Cork meeting in Mill Court, Mill Place, Bandon (P72 RP21) at 7:15pm. All bereaved parents from the West Cork area are welcome, regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of death. There is no need to register, just arrive on the evening at 7:15pm.

For more information on the support services offer by Anam Cara, please call 085 2888888, email info@anamcara.ie or see www.anamcara.ie