Ballymaloe Craft Fair – takes place over two weekends in November

25 October 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The annual fair runs for two weekends in November with an array of craft and design

The annual Ballymaloe Craft Fair returns to the stunning East Cork venue for two weekends next month. Attendees will enjoy a variety of Irish craft and design on offer at over 150 stalls, in a festive and family fun environment. The fair runs from November 18th to 20th, and again from the 25th to 27th, with different shopping experiences each weekend.

The ethos of Ballymaloe Craft Fair is to offer small makers a platform to sell and market their wares, to promote products made and designed in Ireland, to encourage sustainability, and to provide a safe and enjoyable family event for attendees.

Event manager Bree Allen said they’re very excited to bring the event back for 2022: “We really can’t wait to welcome people once again to Ballymaloe for the Craft Fair. It’s never been more important to support local and buy Irish. With over 150 different makers and designers each weekend setting up stalls here in November, we look forward to taking the stress out of your Christmas Shopping and creating a fantastic day out for the whole family.”

With different stalls across both weekends, the Ballymaloe Craft Fair will be hosting jewellery designers, ceramic artists, painters, printers, knitters and many more artists and makers. In addition to a plethora of unique products on offer, there will be food trucks selling hot food and mulled wine, among other delicious treats.

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair always places a huge emphasis on children’s activities and this year’s offering will be no different: There will be a drop-in children’s area with Lego workshops, Mrs Claus will be meeting and greeting children in her own special wagon with a homemade treat, and Kilkenny Candles will host workshops for kids in the Big Shed.

Ballymaloe House will be offering limited Conservatory light lunches, and it’s advised to book early to avoid disappointment. Laura Behan, General Manager of Ballymaloe House said; “We are very much looking forward to the Ballymaloe Craft Fair, the unofficial East Cork launch of the festive season. As always there’s so much on offer from unique products, to delicious food and drink, to activities for children.”

The Ballymaloe Craft Fair runs on Friday from 5pm to 9pm, and from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, over both weekends. Entrance is €6 on Friday night and €8 per person Saturday and Sunday with children under 12 free all weekend. Tickets are available at the entrance only. For more information visit www.ballymaloegrainstore.com