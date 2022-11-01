MII Cork and University College Cork Host ‘The Future of Marketing’: Presentation & Panel Discussion

1 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

News from the Marketing Institute Ireland, Cork Branch

The November event is the first of what will be an annual event between the Cork branch of the Marketing Institute Ireland and UCC

The Marketing Institute Ireland Cork branch has announced an annual event with UCC’s Business School, which will typically take place every November and will be open to Marketing Institute Ireland members, UCC marketing students, and the public.

The inaugural event, The Future of Marketing, takes place at 6:15pmon the 8th of November in the historic Aula Maxima, UCC.

The Future of Marketing will begin with a presentation from Dr Dave Alton, Business School Lecturer with the Dept. of Management & Marketing at University College Cork, where he will be providing industry and academic insights into Web3 and how it may change the way we market products to consumers in the future.

It will then progress to a panel discussion, hosted by Dave, and made up of a unique mix of marketers, entrepreneurs, consultants, and academics who will give their take on the future of marketing, drawing on new concepts such as human-centric tech, and relating them to dependable marketing techniques such as the utilization of consumer psychology.

The panel includes Joan Buckley, Senior Lecturer in Marketing from University College Cork, Pat Phelan, serial entrepreneur, DC Cahalane, Director of First Friday’s with DogPatch Labs, CEO and Founder of Republic of Work and Michelle Power, founder of MPowered Collective.

Speaking about the upcoming event, and the announcement of the annual event, MII Cork Chair, Jerry Crowley said:

“We are thrilled to have announced our collaboration with UCC to host an annual event with the MII in Cork. The students represent the future of marketing, and we are delighted to support. Our first event, The Future of Marketing has a brilliant mix of panelists, and we are really excited to hear everything they have to share.

The past five years have seen so much change, and the pandemics arrival has changed how we work, how we buy and how we live, forever. It is exciting to hear from both academics, and fellow marketeers as to where they think we are headed, and how we can best prepare our industry”.

Dr Dave Alton continued “This is the first annual event we are hosting with MII Cork, after a long time admiring the work that they and their industry partners do within the Cork region and further afield. We are excited to be able to curate an annual event for our students and practitioners with the Marketing Institute Ireland Cork and add this to our calendar every year now”.

The Future of Marketing is set to be an engaging discussion with some of the best minds in the business giving their insights and experience. We will be bringing our academic research and challenging it with those marketers on the front line of the changes occurring within our industry”.

The event takes place in the Aula Maxima, UCC on Tuesday the 8th of November at 6:15pm. Tickets are €15 for Marketing Institute Ireland members, and €20 for non-members, and are available from mii.ie/mii-cork-the-future-of-marketing/.