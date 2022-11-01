Cork technology business announces £1.8m expansion into Northern Ireland market

1 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

National Business Machines announces further growth of its innovative IT services and workplace technology solutions offering, with opening of Northern Irish office, now servicing customers the length and breadth of Ireland.

National Business Machines (NBM) today announced an expansion into Northern Ireland with the launch of its new subsidiary company; Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS), which will be based in Belfast and is the premier partner for Xerox in Northern Ireland.

Established in 1985, headquartered in Ballycurreen, Cork, Ireland with offices nationwide, NBM says that the decision to establish a Northern Irish base is as a result of increasing demand from the region and they are keen to have a dedicated local team capacity to fully support customers to create smarter workplaces, in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

As the largest premier partner of Xerox products and services in Ireland, NBM and IWS have growth firmly in their sights, with plans to invest £1.8M into developing its network of customers over the next three years. Eleven full time staff will be in post by the end of this year and further recruitment is planned for 2023.

The launch of IWS’ Belfast innovation centre comes following three years of continued investment for NBM. 2019 saw a €750,000 investment into the expansion of NBM, largely focused on infrastructure and personnel, 2021 saw the business grow with seven new starters, including three senior hires, and 2022 brings expansion into Northern Ireland, providing both companies the opportunity to grow their business and deliver the exceptional service to new and existing customers.

Managing Director and Company Founder of NBM, Michael Galvin said he is excited for the future of NBM and IWS across the island of Ireland:

“Growing and expanding our offering to help customers create smarter workplaces with the launch of IWS in Northern Ireland is a big moment for us. Since we started back in 1985 and have been in business for nearly 38 years, it has been our ambition to provide the best innovative IT solutions and workplace technology solutions in Ireland. Now as the largest premier partner of Xerox products and services, our solid reputation across Ireland, and our loyal customer base, our new subsidiary business, IWS, means that we can continue this ambition across Northern Ireland.”

IWS is led by previous managing director of Xerox Ireland Mark McPhillips, who has worked alongside NBM for some time as well as Norman McNellis as commercial director, former production business manager for Xerox Ireland. Three members of the NBM Cork office will also sit on the board of management. Speaking about the decision to launch in Belfast, Mr. McPhillips says:

“Northern Ireland represents a fantastic growth opportunity for us. The entrepreneurial spirit, innovation,

and sheer level of business talent in Northern Ireland makes it an ideal place for us to set up our IWS headquarters. We look forward to embedding ourselves in the local community and building positive working relationships across a wide range of sectors.” “Our focus is on helping organisations work smarter, more efficiently and more effectively through the deployment of innovative IT services and workplace technology solutions. We talk about creating ‘the workspace of tomorrow’ through innovative technology. We know businesses must create modern, efficient, and secure workspaces for their people – in both their physical and virtual offices.”

He concluded.

The 2022 launch of IWS in Belfast ensures that customers across the length and breadth of Ireland receive the best service with both companies working closely together.