50 new jobs at e-volv

1 Noivember 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork based, home energy firm, e-volv has announced plans to create 50 jobs over the coming two years as it significantly ramps up plans to expand its business

The company, which is based in Douglas in Cork city was established in early 2022 by Mike Cody and Jim McCoy. The company has set a goal of helping customers save up to 60% on their home energy costs. e-volv’s team of expert staff is aiming to help homeowners and businesses to improve their home energy solutions providing advice on solar panels, insulation, heating and home security. The advice is based on the customer’s needs and their budget and the work is installed by registered and approved professionals.

Company CEO and co-founder, Mike Cody said: “Homes and businesses now have more options over how they heat their property, how they retain the heat in the building through greater efficiency, and how they control it with greater ease. People however are looking at ways to do things better and how they can reduce costs and that is where we can help. We help our customers undertake an audit and assist with providing solutions on how to improve the energy offerings in their homes and businesses. Everybody who works at e-volv is dedicated to helping our customers adapt and change and move towards a green future.”

Company co-founder, Jim McCoy said: “We are very excited about launching e-volv into the market. Now more than ever consumers and businesses need help with finding solutions to cutting their energy costs and e-volv can help them do that. We have very exciting plans to grow the business over the coming years and add jobs in Cork and Dublin.”

e-volv will also be launching its own dedicated ‘switcher service’ in the coming weeks. They said that customers can save up to €1,000 per year on their energy bills by using this service. The service differs from others already in the market in that the customer will pay a small admin fee to use the service for an individual and bespoke review of the best price plans for the customer. After this e-volv will manage and monitor the switching for the customer, meaning they will never miss out on discounts. Advice is also available on grants for homeowners and businesses via e-volv.

e-volv will shortly start a recruitment drive for staff who will be trained in-house as energy experts. Staff will be based in Cork at the company’s headquarters in Douglas.