Passport Office has issued 1 million Passports in 2022 alone

1 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Passport Service today issued its one millionth passport in 2022. This represents the first time over one million passports have been issued in a calendar year.

Speaking about this milestone, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney T.D. said:

“The Passport Service has had a record-breaking year in 2022. This year has seen my Department issue over 1 million passports in a calendar year for the first time in the history of the State. With the re-opening of international travel and the pent-up demand following the Covid pandemic, the Passport Service faced an unprecedented demand for passports. Thanks to significant investment by Government, substantial improvements have been made this year and normal, pre-Covid levels of service have resumed.

“Turnaroun times for online first time applications have been halved from 40 working days in March of this year to 20 working days. 84% of online adult renewal applications and almost half of children’s online renewal applications are currently being processed in three working days or less.

“As we look forward to 2023, if you’re planning on booking international travel, check your passport now and apply early. The quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a new passport is by using the Passport Online Service.”

Minister Coveney added:

“I would also like to pay tribute to the staff of the Passport Service who have delivered this historic achievement. The processing of 1 million passports is down to their commitment to public service and hard work. My Department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens.”

The issuing of one million passports in the first 10 months of this year surpasses the previous record of 935,000 passports issued over the full year in 2019. People applying for Childrens passports often need a Commissioner for Oaths to witness an Affidavit of Sole Guardianship.

Details of the number of passports issued annually over the last 10 years are as follows:

Year (12 months unless stated) Passports Issued 2022 (first 10 months) 1,000,000 2021 634,000 2020 450,000 2019 935,000 2018 835,000 2017 810,000 2016 758,000 2015 685,000 2014 632,000 2013 635,000 2012 636,000

