Bandon Library Launches ‘My Open Library’ Out of Hours Service

1 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bandon Library has launched a new addition to its service that will enable borrowers to access the library outside of the usual hours of operation. ‘My Open Library’ offers extended opening hours to library members on a self-service basis outside of normal opening hours, seven days per week, from 8:00am to 10:00pm, 365 days per year.

A number of services will be available during these hours including the chance to browse and checkout or return books using the self-service kiosks. Daily newspapers, PCs with internet, access to free WIFI, printing and photocopying services are available. Leaving Certificate students and those studying for college exams can avail of a quiet space to study, while a meeting room for clubs and community groups can also be reserved during ‘My Open Library’ hours.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins welcomed the launch,

“Bandon is the first library in Cork County to offer the ‘My Open Library’ service, which will allow users access to the library on Sunday, Monday and after hours. The new library has proven to be a valuable asset at the heart of the community in Bandon, with a wide range of activities and a number of new clubs created since it’s opening. From Adult and Junior book clubs, writing clubs, a craft club, a knitting group and Tots Time to upcoming Ciorcal Cainte and Lego Club, there is something for everyone to enjoy. This latest addition to the service offering will open the library doors to each and every member of the community.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added,

“This is an additional service to all that is currently on offer in the new Bandon Library, which opened in January this year. At almost five times larger than its previous premises in the Old Market Shopping Centre, the library has a membership of 4,256 and a stock of 32,605 items. Cork County Council’s Library Service is committed to the communities in which it services and the My Open Library service will ensure that all those who want to visit their local library can do so at a time that suits them. We look forward to introducing My Open Library in further Cork County libraries over the coming months, including Fermoy, Mallow, Carrigaline and Kinsale.”

While there are no staff present during ‘My Open Library’ hours (8:00am – 9:30am; 5:30pm – 10:00pm), regular opening hours remain unchanged with library staff available to assist and help all users of the library, with an important commitment to customer service.

Members must join separately to access this service and also attend an in-person induction. If you would like to find out more information and to arrange an induction, please contact Bandon Library at 023 8844830 or email MOLBandon@corkcoco.ie