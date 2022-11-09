100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána in Cork City

9 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council today marked the 100th Anniversary of An Garda Síochána service in Cork City with a civic reception held in Cork City Hall. The evening’s event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Eileen Foster, Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Superintendent John Deasy, Inspector James Hallahan.

Gardaí formed a Guard of Honour outside of Cork City Hall prior to the evening’s proceedings. Historian in Residence of Cork City Libraries, Dr Alan Noonan, gave a speech on the event of the Civic Guard arriving in Cork. Chief Superintendent Tom Myers gave a powerful speech and accepted a commemorative plate from the Lord Mayor of Cork.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde acknowledged the significant contribution that An Garda Síochána have made in Cork City, saying: “It is difficult to imagine a time before the presence of An Garda Síochána in our city. Members of an Garda Síochána are the glue holding our communities together – not only do they keep us, our families and friends safe – they are a vital part of creating and maintaining close-knit communities. On behalf of the people of Cork City, I would like to express my sincerest thanks and appreciation to all the Garda members, garda staff, garda reserves and all retired members of the force for 100 years of serving our communities”

At the Civic Reception, an exhibition was installed at Cork City Hall featuring items from Tom O’Neill’s private collection 1922 Garda uniform, photographs, and memorabilia.

Coinciding with the civic reception, Cork City Libraries are holding exhibitions across branches in conjunction with the local Garda stations over the coming week

Resident Historian of Cork City Libraries, Dr Alan Noonan, said: “One hundred years ago to this day, 60 men arrived by boat because of the dangers of travel overland, to restore order during the most tumultuous time in Cork City’s rebellious history. During these tense and trialling formative years An Garda Síochána, worked as guardians of the peace, and have unequivocally fulfilled the first mandate of every police force; to serve the public trust.”