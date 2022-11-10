Cork County Council launches 2023 Arts Grant Scheme

10 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council has announced details of its 2023 funding opportunities for the county’s arts sector. Cork County Council’s Arts Service is inviting applications for funding for arts projects, activities and events under a range of grant schemes.

Announcing details of the funding available, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, said;

“Each year Cork County Council provides funding for Arts from its own resources. This helps to support a great range of arts activity, such as festivals, performances, exhibitions and other publicly accessible cultural programmes throughout County Cork. Our funding supports the activities of many voluntary arts organisations who provide access to the arts across all communities.”

Mayor Collins added;

“We aim to support opportunities for the elderly or for people with a disability to enjoy positive creative activities in their local settings. I would encourage anyone who has ideas for engaging, innovative arts events that connect with the public to look at the funding opportunities we have available”

In addition to the Arts Grants Scheme there are special targeted funding strands including support for developing arts projects through the Irish Language, a scheme to support artists working in schools and a set of bursary and residency opportunities for professional artists of all disciplines. These include funding to make new work or to develop international opportunities abroad.

Applications can be made online from Friday November 11th, 2022.

Applications for all schemes closes on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023.

Guidelines and further information at Cork County Council

For further information please email arts@corkcoco.ie