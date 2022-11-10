Carrigaline News

10 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

CREID Sacramental Preparation Classes

CREID classes for children who would like to receive their First Holy Communion and Confirmation in 2023 begin next Monday 14th November. If your child is interested, please contact Aisling Allan, CREID Coordinator on 0876108337 or email carrigalinesacraments@gmail.com

Gaeilge 24

This Thursday, November 15th a nationwide 24 hour sponsored talk in Irish will be held. 35 schools and groups from Cork are taking part of which seven are within the Carrigaline Municipal District. Some participants will be wearing a GAEILGE24 LABHAIR GAEILGE LIOM INNIU navy t-shirt. If you spot them úsáid do chúpla focal and support their efforts.

Lions Club

The Carrigaline and District Lions Club are very active this month organising their 37th Christmas Food Appeal. They are appealing to shoppers in Barry Collins SuperValu and Dunnes Stores in Carrigaline and Centra in Crosshaven to support this annual charity event. Last year with the support of the three supermarkets and Janssen Carrigaline Lions distributed around 150 hampers last Christmas. The Lions Club in association with the Carrigaline Singers are also organising a Christmas concert featuring well known Dublin based singer Celine Byrne in the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Thursday December 15th. Enquiries Kieran 087 2307 144.

Tidy Towns

Due to the inclement weather a number of Tidy Towns volunteers work days were cancelled. However work is continuing in the polytunnel and daffodil bulb planting will continue on Saturday morning, meeting at HQ at 9.30am.