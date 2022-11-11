15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
11th November, 2022

You can now book a ‘Quieter carriage’ on Dublin-Heuston to Cork Trains

11 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Option is now bookable online

Train Host, Alex Opel pictured onboard a Heuston to Cork service to mark the reintroduction of quieter carriages on this route. This carriage is now bookable online on Irishrail.ie. Picture Jason Clarke

Iarnród Éireann has  introduced a quieter carriage on Heuston to Cork services from this week.

The quieter carriage is being reintroduced both to improve services for customers with sensory issues, and to provide choice to all customers, following public feedback.

The quiet carriage (carriage G) is now bookable online for the first time, and the carriage is clearly marked with quiet carriage purple branding when booking online and also on the outside of the carriage.

The quieter carriage is available on the following services:

Dublin to Cork Departure Times and Days of Week**

07:00 Monday – Saturday

09:00 Monday – Saturday

10:00 Sunday Only

11:00 Monday – Saturday

12:00 Sunday only

13:00 Monday to Sunday

15:00 Monday to Sunday

16:00 Sunday only

17:00 Monday to Sunday

19:00 Monday to Sunday

Cork to Dublin Departure Times and Days of Week**

07:00 Monday – Saturday

08:25 Sunday only

09:25 Monday – Saturday

10:25 Monday to Sunday

12:25 Monday to Sunday

13:25 Sunday only

14:25 Monday – Saturday

15:25 Sunday only

16:25 Monday to Sunday

18:25 Monday to Sunday

16:25 Monday – Saturday

19:25 Sunday only

20:25 Monday – Saturday

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said:

“We are delighted to bring back the option of a quieter carriage on our Heuston to Cork services.

This quieter carriage will not only be popular with those who have sensory challenges, but also for those who wish to relax and enjoy their journey without excessive use of mobile phones or other devices, or who may have some work to do, which requires quietness.

Having trialled quieter carriages in the past, the addition on its reintroduction of clear branding during online booking, and on the train itself, means the choice for customers will be clear, and where quieter carriages are on operation will be well signalled for all.”

