Christmas Gift ideas at English Market

13 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

With Chrsitmas fast approaching, the traders at the English Market have been busy preparing and curating a selection of local food gifts, crafts and treats for the most wonderful time of the year.

Bubble Brothers

‘Tis the season, so what better way to kick off the Christmas festivities than with a seasonal gift box of wines from Bubble Brothers, with bottles handpicked by your local wine merchants to complement the day’s fare. Treat yourself, or someone special, to everything needed to compliment a festively fun feast: bubbles for an aperitif and a white wine, a rosé, and two different reds to accompany starters and the main meal, with a bottle of luxurious tawny port to round things off alongside the pudding and cake. Available to purchase at their English Market stall or online at www.bubblebrothers.ie

The Roughty Foodie – from €25 – €160

For Christmas foodies and food-lovers all year round, the Roughty Foodie boasts a wide range of treats and delicacies, all of which are Irish produced. The ‘Pure Cork’ gift basket is jam packed with the very best of Cork goodies – the perfect Christmas gift for friends, corporates, or anyone who loves Cork! For a real taste of the market, the Roughy Foodie adds in other English Market items such as smoked salmon, spiced beef, or even a bottle of bubbly – these hamper show-stoppers come in size small, medium or large – and from west-Cork cheese to homemade jams, there is something for everyone. Visit theroughtyfoodie.com to order hampers online or visit the English Market stall.

On the Pigs Back – from €55

Doing what they do best, On The Pig’s Back has a selection of tasty Christmas hampers available from €55. Bring the bites this festive season, with their Artisan Food Hampers including everything from red onion marmalade and chicken liver pate, to salami plates, chutney and crackers – all complimented by a wide variety of cheeses. To top it off, a selection of Artisan condiments of Irish chocolates, biscuits, and a nice bottle of French Wine. Visit www.onthepigsback.ie to view the full range of options available for delivery nationwide.

Mr Bell’s – Pinch Pots Spice Gift Sets – from €10

To spice up the festivities, Mr Bells will be doing their usual range of Pinch Pot spice gift sets, with handcrafted seasonings, along with their spiced mulled wine, essential Christmas spices and hampers, which are all available to buy in the market and online at www.mrbells.ie. Give the gift of spice this Christmas and make the world a more flavourful place!

Hederman Smoked Salmon – from €7 to €150

Since 1982, Belvelly Smokehouse, owned by Caroline and Frank Hederman, is the only traditional smokehouse of its kind in Ireland and has been producing exceptional hot and cold smoked fish, and arguably some of the world’s finest smoked salmon. This family business also produces smoked eel, mackerel, haddock, mussels, butter, and spices.

This year the Hedermans are celebrating their fortieth Christmas in business, and the great honour of the Walter Scheel Medaille, a prestigious European award that recognises and rewards dedication to the preservation of local food heritage. It is shared by luminaries in the restaurant and hospitality world, distinctive distilleries and champagne houses, food journalists and campaigners, and notable producers. Frank Hederman is the first Irish person to have won this medal.

At Christmas, production at the smoke house climbs exponentially, as customers from Ireland and around the world enjoy the tradition of eating and gifting cold smoked salmon. You can find the Hederman’s jewel of a shop in the fish aisle of the English Market, where they also sell delicious smoked fish pâtés, chowders, fishcakes and top-notch prepared dishes. www.frankhederman.com @hedermansmokedfish.

The English Market Gift Voucher – from €10

As always, the English Market is the home of quality Irish food, with everything you need all under one roof, to help create memorable memories with family and friends this Christmas season. In addition, for those who may prefer to choose their own gift, an English Market gift voucher is a great way to show you care, with values starting at just €10, they can be purchased from any stall in the market and are soon to be available to purchase online.