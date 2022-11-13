Keep Your Employees Happy At Your Business

13 November 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

When you’re running a business, it’s important to make sure that you are keeping your employees happy and content. This is the best way to guarantee that they don’t run off to a competitor. Here are some suggestions.

Provide Additional Value

First, you should make sure that you are working to provide extra levels of value to your team members. People often assume that this means providing higher levels of pay. However, this isn’t the only thing that matters to team members. Indeed, polls suggest that employees are hoping for far more than this typical benefit. For instance, they may want more flexible working conditions. Many employees love the idea of a hybrid work model that allows them to work from home at least partially, during the week. This is something well worth exploring if you are aiming to attract the best talent.

Listen To Their Thoughts

Another point to consider is whether you are listening to your thoughts. Employees are like customers. They want to feel heard and as if they have a real connection to your business. You can do this by ensuring that you establish an open door policy in your company. This means that employees always feel as though they can come to you when they have an issue or if they have an idea about how to improve your business. This is in your best interest as it’s your employees who will understand different areas of your company model the best.

Get Pay Options Right

Next, you should make sure that you are getting pay standards right in your business. It’s important to guarantee that you are providing employees with a fair level of pay overall. This is one of the best ways to ensure that they don’t seek out greener pastures elsewhere on the market. You should also ensure that your team members are always paid on time and it’s the right amount. To do this, we recommend using a professional payroll service. A solution like this will ensure that this aspect of your company runs smoothly without a hitch.

Set Up The Best Environment

Finally, you need to make sure that you are providing a work environment that is comfortable and will offer the right health benefits. For instance, you might want to think about the air quality. No one wants to work in a place where the air feels stuffy and polluted. The easiest way to deal with this issue is to make sure that you do add some greenery to your office space. Adding plants can clean up the air and research shows this may lead to better productivity standards overall. You could also consider investing in ergonomic furniture to avoid problems with RSI.

We hope this helps you understand some of the key steps that you should take to keep your employees happy in your business. Remember, by exploring this option, you can guarantee that they will want to continue working for your business. This can help you manage levels of employee churn and ensure that you hold onto the best talent.