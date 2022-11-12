Cork’s best buildings

12 November 2022, Saturday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Business Association, in partnership with Cork City Council, Clarendon Properties and The Echo, have announced the winners of the 2022 Cork Better Buildings Awards at a special ceremony held Friday at The Metropole Hotel, Cork. The Awards focus on the care and presentation of the city’s built heritage as well as the integration and enhancement of the new developments within the city. It brings together all the traders, business and building owners, both large and small, who contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of the city centre and suburbs.

The lunch was attended by The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Ford and by Michael McGrath TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform as well as representatives of the business community. Speaking at the ceremony, Kevin Herlihy, President of Cork Business Association said,

“These awards are particularly important to everyone at the Cork Business Association. Cork City will double in size over the next 20 years and how we manage this growth will define what sort of city we will have for at least a century. We need a city that is attractive, but also a city that works. We must get the key ingredients right – employment, living and transport.”

“We need a diversity of style, architecture and buildings that will stand the test of time. And essential maintenance cannot be undermined – we need to protect and cherish what we already have. So, I am very proud that today, we will recognise those who have shown vision in how they build, modernise and maintain our buildings. We are lucky to have Cork City Council engaging with architects and developers in taking the leap to allow buildings of scale, making Cork the city that everyone is talking about. And we have great caretakers in our business leaders to maintain the look and feel of the city.” Mr. Herlihy said.

This year there were eight categories, three Special Merit Awards and a Special Recognition Award.

Best in Tourism, Arts & Accommodation: The Dean Hotel, Hogan’s Quay.Best Cafe/Restaurant: Kiely’s by the Blue Haven, Maylor St.Best Commercial Business: Darcy’s Hair Dressing, Paul St., Special Merit: Salvagem, MacCurtain St.Best in Heritage & Conservation: The Carriage Shed @HQ.Best Pub Front Gallaghers, MacCurtain St.Best Retail Sheena’s Boutique, Oliver Plunkett St, Special Merit: Fitzgerald’s Menswear, St. Patrick’s St.Best New Development Winner: The Horgan’s Quay Redevelopment @HQ.Judges Choice The Victoria Hotel, St. Patrick’s St.Special Recognition Award: Developer John Cleary, for his contribution to the built landscape in Cork city and the greater Cork area.

Judge, Gwen Jordan, Senior Executive Planner, Cork City Council reflected on the Judges Choice award,

“The redevelopment of the former Victoria Hotel Building, now the new home to Eason’s, St. Patrick’s St, stood out to all judges on the panel as an exemplar of how to approach redevelopment projects in the city centre. The restoration of this building façade to its 1920’s original glory reminds us that Cork City is resilient and can emerge rejuvenated and repurposed from all challenges and is adaptable for new opportunities.”

This year’s judging panel included Gwen Jordan, Senior Executive Planner, Cork City Council, Shane Clarke, CEO, Garden-City-Culture and VQ Director of Operations, Ashleigh Murray, Conservation Officer, Cork City Council and Laurence Owens, Director, Cork Business Association.