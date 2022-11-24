Cork person Mary Hurley awarded ‘Engineer of the Year’ accolade

24 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork native Mary Hurley has been awarded the prestigious title of Engineer of the Year by Engineers Ireland, the professional membership body for engineers

The UCC Civil and Environmental Engineering Graduate was awarded the prestigious accolade by Engineers Ireland in recognition of the impact and contribution of her work on communities throughout Ireland.

As a Major Linear Infrastructure Project Manager with engineering consultancy firm Arup, Mary views her role as an opportunity to deliver transport solutions that benefit future generations. Mary began her career in Arup’s Cork office in 2002 and relocated to Galway in 2014. Throughout her 20-year career, she has challenged preconceived ideas by developing innovative approaches to transport projects by providing human-centred, sustainable transport solutions.

Commenting on the Engineer of the Year accolade, Mary Hurley, said “I am honoured to be recognised by Engineers Ireland for my contribution to engineering and to be presented with the Engineer of the Year accolade. I see my role as one that can drive positive change, particularly in relation to the climate crisis. As engineers, we have an opportunity to rethink how we progress projects, putting sustainability at the fore. I am passionate about placemaking and dedicated to developing transport solutions which free up public spaces and give towns and communities back to their people. I am incredibly proud of what I have achieved over my 20-year career with my colleagues in Arup, and I look forward to continuing to put people and sustainable development at the heart of our projects.”

Congratulating Mary Hurley, John Power, President of Engineers Ireland, said “On behalf of Engineers Ireland, I wish to congratulate Mary on her contribution to the engineering profession and her work to support communities across Ireland. Through her work, Mary has demonstrated excellence, leadership and influence and has delivered innovative and community focused transport solutions to improve connectivity and support regional growth.”

As part of Engineers Ireland’s celebration of Ireland’s engineering community in 2022, Mary will now feature in Engineers Ireland’s new five-part Engineering Excellence Digital Series, held in association with ESB.

Engineers Ireland’s President John Power added: “This year’s Engineering Excellence Digital Series shines a light on how engineers play an integral role in connecting communities, supporting development, and driving economic growth. I would encourage the public and the wider engineering profession to view the series and to gain insight into just some of the fantastic work that is being undertaken by Ireland’s engineers.”

To view Mary’s video and the Engineering Excellence Digital Series, held in association with ESB, visit: https://www.engineersireland.ie/Professionals/Events/Featured-events/Excellence-Awards/Engineering-Excellence-Digital-Series