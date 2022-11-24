Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme for Cork City small businesses affected by recent flooding

24 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar T.D. today opened the Emergency Humanitarian Support Scheme to small businesses, sports clubs, community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by recent flooding in Cork city and its environs and Co. Wexford.

The Tánaiste said:

“This Scheme will provide urgent assistance to businesses in Cork City and Co. Wexford that were unable, through no fault of their own, to get insurance to help with the costs of repairing the damage from the recent flooding.

“We are working hard to help businesses get back on their feet. As with similar weather events in the past the Irish Red Cross Society will administer and make payments under the Scheme on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.”

The scheme is a humanitarian support payment towards the costs of returning small businesses, sporting, voluntary and community premises to their pre-flood condition including the replacement of flooring, fixtures and fittings and damaged stock where relevant. The scheme will not provide a contribution to loss of earnings or loss of business goodwill.

This financial support is targeted at small businesses (up to 20 employees), sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations and will have two stages:

The first stage will commence immediately and will provide a contribution of up to €5,000, depending on the scale of damage incurred. It is anticipated that this will meet the needs for the majority of those affected. The intention is to process payments as fast as possible.

In the event, that the premises have incurred significant damages above €5,000, businesses can apply for additional financial support, following an assessment by the Irish Red Cross. The total level of support available for both stages combined is capped at €20,000.

Applications forms for support will be available on the Irish Red Cross Society website: www.redcross.ie