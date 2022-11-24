SOCCER: Barry Coffey Signs New Cork City Contract

24 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Barry Coffey has signed back with the club for the 2023 season

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the club permanently in the summer, following two spells on loan from Celtic, and he told CorkCityFC.ie that he was very pleased to be on board for 2023: “When I signed back in the summer, I said that I wanted to finish what we had started when I came in on loan, and I was thrilled that we were able to secure promotion.”

Coffey made 27 league appearances for the club in 2022, scoring 14 goals on the way to the First Division title, and he spoke about the important of the supporters to the team: “Since I first came into the club on loan in July of 2021, I have really enjoyed playing for Cork City and the support we have got from the fans has been unbelievable. They have been brilliant to me since I signed and I am really looking forward to playing for this club in the Premier Division. We love playing in front of big crowds in Turner’s Cross every second week, and I am sure that they will all be right behind us again next season.”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news, commenting: “Since Barry came in, on loan initially, I think everyone could see the kind of player he is. He has a real eye for goal, scoring 18 league goals since he came in first. The great thing is that he has got some very important goals for us in big games as well, so he has made a big contribution since he joined. I know the fans really took to him from the start, and he has a great relationship with them. He’s had a very good season and we are looking forward to seeing him kick on now in 2023.”