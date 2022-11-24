Port of Cork Company contines its sponsorship of ‘Cobh and Harbour Chamber of Commerce’

24 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cobh and Harbour Chamber is delighted to announce the Port of Cork Company as a renewed sponsor for 2023, continuing the longstanding and collaborative relationship between the two organisations. The PoCC’s sponsorship will support the Chamber in building on previous events held, including their October Business Breakfast. The event highlighted some of the key concepts of the Port Masterplan to 2050, which will act as a blueprint for the growth and development of Cork Harbour over the coming years.

Commenting on the announcement, President of Cobh and Harbour Chamber, Johanna Murphy said: “We are very grateful to the Port of Cork for their continued support into 2023. It is heartening to have the support of the Port of Cork Company, with whom we have had a long and progressive relationship with. There is huge potential for our beautiful harbour to continue its role as a focal point for our community to live in and enjoy. We are really looking forward to working with the Port of Cork Company next year to build on the quality events that we have hosted together to inform and advise the local business community, as well as creating new opportunities for networking to help local businesses grow in 2023 and beyond.”

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer, Port of Cork Company added:

“Cobh and Harbour Chamber provides a vital link for businesses in the community and actively works to promote our world-class harbour and make it a better place to live, work and do business. As proud custodians of the harbour, the Port of Cork Company mirrors the sentiment of Cobh and Harbour Chamber and supports its vision for the future. We are delighted to once again support its endeavours in 2023, to help advance the social and economic development of the region.”

Details of the Cobh and Harbour Chamber’s 2023 events are expected to be announced over the coming months.