Trigon Hotel group at Hospitality Management Awards

23 November 2022, Wednesday

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Exciting night ahead for Trigon Hotels with six nominations at this year’s IHI Hospitality Management Awards

Six team members of the Trigon Hotel group in Cork have been nominated in the prestigious IHI Hospitality Management Awards which take place this Thursday.

The Irish Hospitality Institute is the professional body for the Hospitality and Tourism Industry in Ireland. The annual awards recognise the personal contribution to the industry by hospitality professionals and the winners are chosen for their commitment and professionalism to their work.

A panel of IHI judges, made up of senior industry figures, interview nominees in each category and the winners are announced at an opulent black-tie event which is being held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin on Thursday, November 24th, 2022.

Nine team members from the Trigon Hotels were nominated for awards and following interviews, six were shortlisted in their categories.

Roger Russell, General Manager of the Metropole Hotel for GM of the Year (Hotel General Manager in the Irish Hospitality Industry, responsible for managing an individual property)

Sabina Krkic, Front Office Manager Metropole Hotel for Hospitality Employee of the Year (Any employee that has demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to your Hotel/Organisation)

Catherine O’Mahony, Food & Beverage Trainer at Cork International Hotel for Hospitality Employee of the Year (Any employee that has demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to your Hotel/Organisation)

Julie Daly, Finance Manager Trigon Hotels for Finance Manager of the Year (Finance Managers in the Irish Hospitality Industry within an individual property or who work in a group capacity)

Megan Pardy, Digital Marketing Manager Trigon Hotels for Sales & Marketing Manager of the Year (Sales and Marketing Managers in the Irish Hospitality Industry within an individual property or who work in a group capacity)

Edel Kavanagh, Deputy General Manager Cork International for Young Hospitality Manager of the Year (Young Managers in the Irish Hospitality Industry at all department levels – Under 30 on 26th November 2022)

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources for Trigon Hotels, is a former winner of the Human Resources Manager of the Year award. Speaking about the nominations she said, “these awards indicate the emphasis we place on employee development and training within Trigon Hotels. Our shortlisted team members continue to develop both themselves and their hotel colleagues. Having six team members shortlisted from just two Hotels is an indication of the high calibre of team members and managers who make up our team at Trigon Hotels”

Aaron Mansworth, MD of Trigon Hotels and a fellow of the IHI said, “it’s a great source of pride for us to see our team members and managers rewarded publicly for their ongoing commitment to our hotels. As well as providing exemplary service to our hotel guests in both the Metropole and Cork International Hotels, these leaders continue to inspire their colleagues. All of our shortlisted team members have been promoted within the company or taken on new responsibilities recently. This recognition is testament to their commitment to drive our business forward and develop their own careers with Trigon Hotels”