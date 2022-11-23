Crawford Art Gallery launches ‘ Familiar Faces’ campaign in partnership with Cork Airport

23 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The campaign “Familiar Faces “ showcases some of Corks Homegrown favourites like Roy Keane (Irish football pundit, manager, and former professional player) and Fiona Shaw (Fiona Shaw CBE, Irish film and theatre actress, BAFTA, Olivier and Emmy Award winner.) As well as Cork faces National faces like Lady Hazel Lavery who is portrayed as Kathleen Ni Houlihan on the Irish bank note for decades will be displayed.

Each of these portraits sit within the national collection at Crawford Art Gallery and are amongst the publics favourites when they visit the city centre Gallery.

This partnership between Crawford Art Gallery and Cork Airport showcases the airport’s focused support for the continued growth of cultural tourism across the South of Ireland.

These popular images from the national collection invite passengers from far and wide, to take a journey through Cork City’s most visited attraction. Crawford Art Gallery is open seven days a week, free to enter, and a must- see for locals and tourists alike.

In welcoming the new partnership, Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport, commented that ‘As the Gateway to the South of Ireland, Cork Airport is a key access point for tourists arriving from the UK and Continental Europe. We are delighted to team up with Crawford Art Gallery, to promote one of Cork’s most historic, most popular, and much-loved visitor attractions. We hope that the “Familiar Faces”campaign will encourage visitors, who are spending time in Cork, to visit the Crawford Art Gallery and immerse themselves in some of the finest art and sculpture that can be found on this island. Cork Airport is very proud of its contribution to arts and culture over the years and this new partnership reaffirms our commitment to that sector’.

Dyane Hanrahan Communications Manager at Crawford Art Gallery, commented ‘We at Crawford Art Gallery are excited to work again with Cork Airport. We hope that showcasing ‘ familiar faces ‘ , portraiture from the collection at Cork airport is a great way to welcome passengers, both those returning home and those visiting for the first time. The investment from Cork Airport in the cultural sector over the years is to be really commended as these types of partnerships amplify all of our messaging and create excitement about Cork at home and abroad’.