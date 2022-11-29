Official opening of Ringaskiddy Community Hall after refurb

29 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Danny Collins was joined by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin and Minister Michael McGrath TD at the official opening of the newly refurbished Ringaskiddy Community Centre which took place on Saturday, 26th November.

A LEADER grant of €328,309 was allocated to Ringaskiddy Community Centre under the 2014-2022 LEADER Programme which is the largest grant made under the current programme. Works included renovations and energy upgrades to improve energy efficiency with the intention of making the Centre carbon neutral. The new facility will also provide remote working and training opportunities with the addition of five adaptable workstations in addition to improved accessibility to ensure all members of the community can benefit.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins commented, “Community Centres provide a hub for communities for a vast array of social, recreational, educational and sporting activities. This project epitomises the role of LEADER in improving the daily lives of people in rural areas. Working closely with Local Development Companies and the LCDCs, Ringaskiddy demonstrates an excellent collaborative approach to the development of a LEADER project, with a strong community vision. It’s heartening to see the results of these collaborative efforts coming to fruition.”

SECAD Partnership CLG is the Implementing Partner for the LEADER Programme in this area and working in partnership with Cork County Council’s South Cork LCDC (Local Community Development Committee) assisted the community in delivering the project on the ground which had an overall total cost of almost €438k. Speaking on behalf of the LCDC, Cllr. Seamus McGrath commented, “Funding community amenities plays a very important role in community development at a local level and the volunteering efforts of the local group in collaboration with both public and private partners is to be commended”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, noted, “This project is another great example of the role of LEADER improving the daily lives of everyone in rural areas. Working closely with Local Development Companies and the LCDCs, Cork County has supported a total of 320 projects to date across Cork County under the 2014-2022 LEADER Programme. Projects like this highlights Cork County Council’s continuing commitment & support to rural development.

The 2014-2020 LEADER Programme is co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.