Rugby Star Thanks Cork Hotel For Their Hospitality

29 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Patrick Campbell brought smiles to the faces of the team members at the Cork International Hotel when he made a special appearance following Munster’s historic win over South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

The Rochestown native swapped his Munster red for his Ireland green when he presented Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, with a signed, framed jersey from the Irish team which won the Six Nations Under-20’s Grand Slam earlier this year.

Patrick Campbell lined out at full back for all five matches which saw the Ireland boys secure wins against France, England, Italy, Wales and Scotland to record a rare clean sweep in the prestigious tournament.

Ireland Under-20s play their home games at Musgrave Park and in the past few years have used the Cork International Hotel as their home base.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel, said, “We’re thrilled to be chosen by the IRFU as the host for their Under-20s teams when playing at Musgrave Park. We work very closely with their dietitians and performance teams to ensure the players are well fed and looked after. Obviously the 2022 team had their preparations affected by Covid and the IRFU were brilliant in terms of testing protocols and match preparation. The whole team here really got behind them and many of us attended all the matches and roared them on from the sidelines. We’re doubly thrilled to have then been chosen for the Women’s IRFU when they played in Musgrave Park. We hope we’re now seen as a lucky charm.”

Patrick Campbell said, “The Cork rugby community came out in force to support us and all three games were sell-outs. The atmosphere in the hotel on the night of the last match, when we clinched the Grand Slam, was brilliant and so memorable. Many of our parents and families had used the hotel as a base during the tournament and it was so special to be able to celebrate with them in the Cork International Hotel. In fairness to Eoghan and his team, this was a home from home for us during the tournament and they looked after us so well”

Munster defeated South Africa 28-14 in a historic clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in front of a sell-out crowd earlier this month.