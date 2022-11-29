Minister unveils new flood defences which protect over 200 Douglas properties

28 November 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan TD, today unveiled a plaque to mark the completion of the new Douglas Flood Relief Scheme, representing a significant investment in the area. The completed scheme ensures 221 properties are now protected from potential flooding in the flood catchment area.

Minister O’Donovan was joined at the ceremony in Douglas Community Centre by the Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform, Michael McGrath TD, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde, CEO of Cork City Council, Ann Doherty, engineering consultants Arup and contractors McGinty O’Shea.

The Scheme was delivered the OPW in partnership with Cork City Council and Cork County Council. It includes works such as conveyance improvement measures along the Ballybrack Stream and Grange Stream, direct defences such as flood walls, embankments and the replacement of river crossings. The scheme’s design has successfully integrated the flood relief works with public realm enhancement works. These have seen improvements to Douglas Community Park with new pathways, planting and seating and the creation of a public Plaza on Church Street in Douglas. In this way, the Flood Relief Scheme delivers in terms of flood protection as well as adding value in terms of enhancing the public realm.

Unveiling the new Scheme, Minister O’Donovan commented: “It gives me great pleasure to be here today to mark the completion of the new Douglas Flood Relief Scheme, which will protect over 200 family homes and businesses. As we head into a future that is becoming increasingly impacted by climate change, Douglas will benefit from continued protection due to these flood defence works. The real impact of these works is that families and local businesses in Douglas now don’t need to live in fear of flooding each time it rains. The importance of climate adaptation is critical across all stages of planning flood relief schemes, ensuring communities like Douglas are protected when it comes to facing the effects of climate change into the future.”

Minister McGrath added: “I am delighted to be here to mark the completion of the new Douglas Flood Relief Scheme. The Scheme offers reassurance to families and businesses in Douglas that substantial protections are now in place to mitigate the risk to them from future potential flooding. This Scheme is one of 151 schemes across the country funded under the Government’s €1.3 billion investment to manage Ireland’s flood risk through the National Development Plan.”

The Douglas Flood Relief Scheme is one of eight OPW flood relief schemes completed across County Cork, with more than 50 completed nationwide. These schemes are providing protection to over 11,900 properties and an economic benefit to the State in damage and losses avoided, estimated to be in the region of €1.9 billion.

Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Forde said: “As Lord Mayor of Cork and as a resident of Douglas I am delighted that the Douglas Flood Relief Scheme has now been completed. It will provide much needed flood protection to the community which has had to endure the impacts of many flood events over the years, especially the serious flooding which occurred on 28th June 2012. This OPW funded scheme will also provide peace of mind to the community and give confidence in Douglas as an area to live, work, invest and socialise.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Ann Doherty concluded: “I welcome the successful completion of the Douglas Flood Relief Scheme which is critical for the protection of homes and businesses in the Douglas area. It is a key element of several flood defence schemes planned for Cork city in the coming years. Cork City Council looks forward to working with the OPW and key partners to deliver these flood defence schemes for the people of Cork city.”