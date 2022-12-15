Five new routes from Cork Airport as Ryanair unveils record summer schedule

15 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ryanair Announces Over 1.4 Million Seats Across 29 Routes In Their Biggest Ever Summer Schedule From Cork Airport

Ryanair has today announced its largest ever summer schedule from Cork Airport, including five new routes to Seville, Spain; La Rochelle, France; East Midlands, UK; Venice Treviso, Italy and Rome Fiumicino, Italy.

Cork Airport has rebounded strongly in its recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and next year expects to welcome over 2.4 million passengers in total. Ryanair will operate 270 flights each week between March and October 2023 and today’s announcement means that Munster passengers have a superb range of destinations to choose from across the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands direct from Cork Airport.

The introduction of new services to Seville, La Rochelle, East Midlands, Rome, and Venice brings further enhanced connectivity to Spain, France, Italy, and the UK. Seville, the capital city of the sun-drenched and historic Andalusia region of Spain and La Rochelle, the principal city of the Charente-Maritime region of France, situated on the Atlantic coast, will come as welcome additions to Munster passengers seeking destination inspiration next summer. Rome and Venice, two of Italy’s most picturesque, historic, and vibrant cities complement the new route offering. The new service to East Midlands will provide direct air access to the cities of Derby, Leicester, and Nottingham, in the heart of the Midlands region. The new routes will also serve to bolster inbound tourism and provide even greater access through Cork Airport to the scenic South of Ireland.

Along with the new routes announced today, Ryanair has announced increased frequencies on its ever-popular sun services to Faro, Malaga, Alicante, Palma de Mallorca, Lanzarote, and Barcelona Reus. Cork Airport currently offers the best Italian connectivity in Munster, and this will be enhanced next summer with services to Rome Fiumicino, Milan Bergamo, Pisa, and Venice Treviso.

In welcoming the announcement from Ryanair, Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy said:

“I am thrilled to announce Ryanair’s biggest ever Summer Schedule, in this their 35th year operating at Cork Airport. With over 1.4 million seats on sale next summer, ranging from vibrant city destinations like Rome, Valencia, Venice, Bordeaux, Milan, Edinburgh, London, and Liverpool to exciting sun destinations such as Faro, Malaga, Lanzarote, Sardinia, Alicante and many more, there is a superb route offering from Cork Airport with Ryanair. Everyone who flies from Cork Airport knows how convenient, quick, reliable, and friendly the service is. We recommend passengers to bear that convenience in mind when booking family holidays in 2023.”

“For passengers across Munster and the South of Ireland, Cork Airport offers the best choice of destinations next summer. I would like to thank Ryanair for its continued commitment to Cork Airport and we look forward to continuing our very strong business relationship, to improve the route offering from Munster’s busiest airport”, Mr. MacCarthy added.

Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said:

“Today’s announcement by Ryanair of the addition of these new routes along with increased capacity on existing routes is very welcome news. There is a very strong working relationship between Cork Airport and Ryanair, the fruits of which are borne in today’s announcement. Cork Airport will continue to work with Ryanair to add even more routes over the coming years to the extensive route offering available from Ireland’s second busiest airport.”

Speaking at Cork Airport, at the launch of the Ryanair 2023 Summer Schedule, CEO at Ryanair DAC, Eddie Wilson said:

“As Europe and Ireland’s most reliable airline, Ryanair is delighted to announce even more growth for the south-west with our biggest ever Cork schedule, offering 270 weekly flights (+20% vs S’22) across 29 routes, incl. our exciting new La Rochelle, Rome, Seville, Venice Treviso, and East Midlands routes for Summer ‘23. Underpinned by our $300m investment in Cork Airport, this record schedule offers a huge selection of sunny hotspots and city break destinations, as well as increased frequencies across popular routes like Alicante, Faro, Liverpool, and Palma. Ryanair’s commitment to growing traffic and increasing connectivity to Cork means it will become the first Irish state airport to fully restore pre-pandemic traffic levels. The further 20% growth Ryanair will deliver to Cork next summer is fantastic news for Ryanair customers in the south-west and is a direct result of Cork’s long-term commitment to maintain competitive airport charges, which provide the cost certainty required for Ryanair to invest and grow in the region and continue to drive economic growth, jobs, and much-needed inbound tourism.”

To celebrate today’s announcement, Ryanair is launching a special seat sale with fares available to book from just €29.99. The seat sale is valid for travel from April through October 2023 and must be booked by midnight on December 17, 2022, on ryanair.com

The full list of routes that will be operated by Ryanair at Cork Airport in Summer 2023 are: